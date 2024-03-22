Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 22nd March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 22nd March 2024.

The PUNCH: Sixteen state governors have submitted reports expressing their supports for establishing state police to the National Economic Council. They also recommended changes to the constitution to allow for the creation of state police.

Vanguard: Hundreds of women and children of Okuama community, Ewu Kingdom, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, who fled for dear lives when troops of the Nigerian Army invaded the community over the killing of 17 soldiers last Friday have been stranded for six days without food in the forests.

The Nation: States are slowing down the take-off of state police, the Federal Government said yesterday. Frowning at the snail-like speed by the National Economic Council’s (NEC) Ad-hoc Committee on State Policing Initiative, Vice President Kashim Shettima observed that responses by some governors were not impressive.

Daily Trust: Thousands of intending pilgrims from Nigeria may miss the 2024 Ramadan Umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia over the decision of the authorities to stop issuing Umrah visas, Daily Trust can report. Already, the development is fueling anxiety and agitation from intending pilgrims with the Ramadan fasting crossing 11.

