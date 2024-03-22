Nasir El-Rufai Visits Suspended Senator Ningi (Photos)

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, visited the suspended Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi, at his residence.

Naija News reports El-Rufai’s visit is a solidarity visit to Ningi, who was suspended over allegations of padding in the 2024 budget to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

The allegation was however rejected by both the executive and legislative arms of government.

See the photos from the visit.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Senate on 12th March, suspended the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Abdul Ningi, for three months from all legislative duties.

Ningi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was suspended during plenary over allegations of padding of the 2024 budget.

A member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, first moved the motion for Ningi’s suspension for 12 months over allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly and the country by extension, but other lawmakers asked for the days to be lessened.

Recall that Senator Ningi, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, alleged that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget with N3.7 trillion.

The Bauchi Central Senator also claimed that the 2024 budget passed is N25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7tn.