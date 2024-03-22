‘I Thought Buhari’s Regime Was Going To Be The Worst, But Tinubu-Led Govt Surpassed It’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Claims

Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration, remarking that he initially believed President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime would be the worst, but the Tinubu-led government has proven to be even worse.

Okonkwo, speaking in a recent interview with Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye, warned of the imminent danger of anarchy in the nation.

Okonkwo further accused Tinubu of nepotism and criticized the President for permitting his children to stand ahead of Ministers in the Order of Protocols during his recent visit to Qatar.

He said: “Anarchy looms in Nigeria. Nigeria isn’t Lagos, where you sit down and decree things, and you expect it to work that way.

“You don’t compare gold with carrots.

“I thought Buhari’s regime was going to be the worst, but the nine months of this present government has surpassed it.

“Do you know what it means when you place your children in order of protocols before the Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? What do you call that? You allowed someone to come into Aso Rock, sitting on the Coat of Arms, to call our military men thieves.

“This government, in terms of appointment, is just concentrating not even on South-West but on the Lagos axis of his Jagabanic proteges.”

Naija News recalls that Okonkwo had accused the Tinubu administration of having no real developmental plan for the country.

He made his submission in a statement against the backdrop of the current administration’s decision to move some ministries, departments and agencies to Lagos from Abuja.