FAAN, CBN Relocation: Tinubu Govt Has Nothing To Offer Apart From Ethnicity And Bigotry – Kenneth Okonkwo

Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo has accused the government of President Bola Tinubu of ethnicity and bigotry.

Okonkwo further accused the Tinubu administration of having no real developmental plan for the country.

The politician cum actor made his submission in a statement on Tuesday while speaking against the backdrop of the decision by the current administration to move some ministries, departments and agencies to Lagos from Abuja.

Naija News recalls the federal government has ordered that the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) be moved from Abuja to Lagos State.

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to decongest its head office in Abuja and transfer some of its departments to Lagos State. The apex bank stated that the move is meant to increase the productivity of the affected staff while also cutting costs and ensuring their safety.

However, Okonkwo, in his reaction to the development via a statement on his X account, said the relocation move would not bring about a reduction in the cost of governance or cut wastage as put forward by the government.

He alleged that the move was based on ethnicity and religious bigotry.

“This government obviously has no agenda for this country. How does the relocation of some ministries, departments, or agencies from one place to the other contribute to the reduction in the cost of governance and wastages in government. Apart from being ethnic and religious bigots, I can’t see any further achievement of this government,” he wrote.