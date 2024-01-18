FG Relocates FAAN Headquarters From Abuja To Lagos

The federal government has ordered that the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) be moved from Abuja to Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a memo dated 15th of January 2024, which was seen by newsmen on Thursday.

The memo issued by the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, disclosed that the relocation is based on the directive of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The memo read: ”The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has directed that the Headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should be relocated from Abuja to Lagos.

”Consequent upon the above, you are requested to provide the implication of the relocation to the management.”

CBN Decongests Head Office, Moves Departments To Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to decongest its head office in Abuja and transfer some of its departments to Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the apex bank made this known in an Internal memo seen on Saturday.

The apex bank stated that the move is meant to increase the productivity of the affected staff while also cutting costs and ensuring their safety.

It further said the decongestion would also improve the apex bank’s operational and workflow efficiency.

Some departments that were affected by the transfer included the Banking Supervision, Other Financial Institutions Supervision, Consumer Protection Department, Payment System Management Department and Financial Policy Regulations Department.