Davido Settles Rift With Former NFF President, To Pay 30 Million Naira

International Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has agreed to settle the breach of contract lawsuit filed against him by the Amaju Pinnick-led Brownhill Investment Company Limited out of court.

Naija News recalls that Brownhill Investment Company, owned by the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), filed a suit, marked EHC/183/2023, before the court in October 2023.

Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Limited, were named as joint defendants. The company had sued the defendants over a breach of contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’ despite receiving $94,600.

In the lawsuit, the appellant requested the court to award the defendants a total of N2 billion as compensatory damages for failing to fulfill the concert contract.

Pinnick’s company also requested N150 million for legal and professional fees and an extra N30 million for filing costs.

However, the two parties have reached a mutual agreement to resolve the issue outside of the courtroom, which the High Court in Delta has also approved.

As part of a resolution reached outside of court, Davido has agreed to make a live performance at the upcoming ‘Warri Again’ concert on October 4, 2024.

It was also decided that the $94,500, which the claimant had already paid to the defendants, would be considered payment for the event’s performance.

According to The Cable, “The parties have resolved the miscommunication issues that occasioned this dispute, and the 1st defendant shall immediately post on his social media platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, Snap Chat, etc., the following statement:

“All issues regarding ‘Warri Again 2023 Concert’ have been settled between Mr. Amaju Pinnick and myself, and I am happy to announce that I shall be performing live at the ‘Warri Again 2024 Concert’ on 4th October 2024 in Warri, Delta State.

“The defendants shall, within seven days of execution of these Terms of Settlement, pay the sum of N30,000,000 to the claimant, being a part contribution to the Claimant’s outstanding legal fees in this suit.

“The defendants shall, in view of these settlement terms, withdraw the appeal filed against the ruling of this honourable court dated 16th January 2024.

“The claimant shall provide a private jet to convey the defendants, as well as provide accommodation and other logistics for the defendants’ performance at the ‘Warri Again’ concert slated to be held on 04 October 2024.

“These terms of settlement shall be binding on the parties to this suit, their agents, privies, successors in title, or any person or entity howsoever described acting at the behest or authority of any of the parties to this suit, upon adoption of same.

“The parties have agreed that these terms of settlement shall be binding and shall have immediate effect from the date of execution and shall be adopted by the parties’ respective counsel when the matter comes up in court.”