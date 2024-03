Buhari’s Govt Remains The Worst In Nigeria’s History – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said the Muhammadu Buhari administration remains the worst government in the history of the country.

In a post on Friday via his official X ( formerly Twitter) handle, Omokri said Nigeria experienced a total breakdown of the economy and security after eight years of Buhari.

He said former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government was one of the best in Nigeria’s history because it was a conscience-driven administration, and not an ego-led one.

Omokri said while Jonathan was able to defeat Boko Haram, the insurgents had a field day during Buhari’s administration. He also asserted that Buhari impoverished the people and failed to secure Nigeria, while he and the cabal became wealthy.

He suggested that President Bola Tinubu should have probed Buhari, adding that the immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, should not be made the only scapegoat.

He wrote, “The Jonathan administration was one of the best governments in Nigeria’s history because it was a conscience-driven administration, not an ego-led one. Buhari was undoubtedly the worst President we had, and facts prove it.

“When Dr. Jonathan handed power to Buhari, Boko Haram has been defeated. The 2015 election was held in every Local Government and every ward in Nigeria. But after eight years of Buhari, Nigeria experienced a total breakdown of security.

“Nowhere in Northern Nigeria was safe under Buhari. Nowhere. The very people who thought Buhari was coming to rescue them watched as he abandoned them to bandits, killer herders, kidnappers and terrorists. You can imagine over 400 terrorists escaping from Kuje prison. Bandits invading the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna and killing senior officers. Terrorists later stole an anti-aircraft missile and wiped out the 157 Task Force in Metele, killing over 200 officers and men.

“And then, after running our military, Buhsri ruined our economy. Jonathan handed over an economy that was the largest in Africa, with a GDP of $540 billion. After eight wasteful years in office, Buhari wiped out $100 billion from our economy and handed over a GDP of $440.8 billion to Tinubu. In less than a year, Tinubu has grown it to $477 billion. Buhari impoverished Nigeria, while he and his Tunde Sabiu Yusuf led cabal became wealthy. People who were struggling before 2015.

“I am reminding Nigerians of this because we have a notoriously short memory. Very soon, people will start eulogising and whitewashing Buhari and trying to blame his mess on the current administration. If not that APC cannot try APC, it would have been good for Tinubu to probe Buhari and give him the Zuma treatment. It is not Emefiele who should be made a scapegoat because he is a minority. Where are the members of Buhari’s cabal who used him?”