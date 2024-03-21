Peter Obi Visits Niger Mosque, Breaks Fast With Muslims

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Wednesday, visited the Barkin-Iku Suleja Central Mosque, located along the Suleja–Kaduna road in Niger State.

In a statement via his official X handle on Thursday, Obi said his visit to the mosque is a continuation of his nationwide tour to identify and share with the Muslim faithful during this sacred Ramadan season.

Obi said during the visit, he was able to offer aid to about 100 individuals, break the Ramadan fast with about 1000 individuals, and share a meal with the devout Muslim community.

He wrote: “In continuation of my nationwide tour of identifying and sharing with the Muslim faithful during this sacred Ramadan season, I made a stop at the Barkin-Iku Suleja Niger State Central Mosque, located along the Suleja – Kaduna road in Niger State.

“It was a privilege to offer aid to about 100 individuals, break the Ramadan fast with about 1000 individuals, and share a meal with the devout Muslim community, fostering a spirit of togetherness and solidarity, while also addressing a critical societal need by installing a borehole.

“During this visit, I had the honour of listening to a Tafsir by the Chief Imam, who revealed the pressing needs of the community that has been deprived of a basic necessity for over three decades—a reliable source of clean water.

“I am thankful that this act of support was able to meet their need for the last 30 years and exemplify the core values of our movement—empathy, inclusivity, and a commitment to uplifting the lives of all citizens, regardless of creed or background.”