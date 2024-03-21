Ondo: Jegede Calls For Unity In PDP Ahead Governorship Primary Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2016 and 2020 Ondo State governorship elections, Eyitayo Jegede, has called for unity among party members ahead of the forthcoming election in the state.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, Jegede, who was defeated in the previous elections by the late Rotimi Akeredolu, emphasized the importance of a harmonious primary process within the party.

Naija News reports that the PDP leadership has scheduled April 25 as the date for its primary election, with eight aspirants vying for the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

Jegede addressed PDP members and leaders from the state’s 18 local government areas, stressing the need for reconstruction within the party to ensure a triumphant outcome in the forthcoming polls.

“Today, we are presented with a cohort of governorship aspirants, each distinguished and competent in their respective fields. Among them are individuals who have demonstrated unwavering loyalty and consistency towards the party,” Jegede remarked.

He expressed his readiness to support all aspirants, highlighting the urgency of strengthening the party for a victorious future.

Jegede’s commitment to fostering a solution-oriented approach rather than exacerbating the party’s challenges was clear. He called for collective efforts to ensure a smooth primary election and a successful governorship campaign.