NLC Registered Labour Party – Ndubuaku

The Acting National Chairman of the NLC Political Commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku, has maintained that the NLC registered the Labour Party in 2003, giving it ownership rights.

Ndubuaku disclosed this during an appearance on Arise Television’s News program on Wednesday.

The statement comes amid protests by NLC members against the Labour Party’s planned March 27 National Convention.

Naija News recalls that scores of protesting members of the NLC Political Commission stormed the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the sack of the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

“In 2018, there was a court judgment by Justice Kolawole that stated clearly that Labour Party belongs to NLC.

“NLC registered Labour Party in 2003. The problem is that they are used to flouting, disregarding court orders, disregarding agreements,” Ndubuaku said.

However, in the same interview, the Labour Party’s Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, dismissed assertions, alleging that the NLC has ownership rights over the party.

Olorunfemi said, “The Labour Party belongs to Nigerian workers, not NLC and the earlier we understood this, the better. We have TUC, we have NLC, we even have professional bodies. We have informal sectors of the economy, people who are not unionized at all, they are all owners of Labour Party.

“For NLC to want to lay sole claim to the ownership of Labour Party is absurd. NLC cannot be laying sole claim to the ownership of Labour Party.”