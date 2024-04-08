Abure Supporters Stage Protest In Abuja Amid LP Crisis

Advertisement

Protesters took to the streets in Gudu, Abuja, on Monday, backing the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and condemning what they perceived as interference by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the party’s internal affairs.

Naija News gathered that the protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions, started their march from the newly established Abuja chapter secretariat.

The NLC had accused Abure of acting as the sole administrator of the affairs of the LP.

Consequently, the NLC passed a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the party’s national chair and called for his resignation.

The public has been captivated by the friction between the two organizations, and questions have arisen about the legality of NLC’s actions towards LP and the underlying causes and implications of their dispute.

The ongoing dispute between the Labour Party’s Julius Abure-led National Working Committee and the Nigeria Labour Congress led by Joe Ajaero is endangering the future of the Labour Party as a whole, as revealed by Vanguard’s investigation.

It was discovered that the primary cause of the conflict was the struggle for dominance over the party’s structure.

Major party stakeholders have accused Abure of running the party as if it were his personal estate, despite his consistent denial of the accusations.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has kicked against the planned meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to decide on the return of Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman.

It was earlier reported that invitations had been sent out to all relevant stakeholders and members of the NLC Political Commission to attend the meeting, which will be held in Abuja.

A source told The Punch that the unionists are proposing a caretaker committee to take over the party’s control, among other things that will be decided at the meeting.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described the planned meeting as a nullity and an illegal jamboree of some ‘drama boys.’

Ifoh also called on law enforcement agencies to abort the gathering and go after the unionists before their planned action ‘degenerates into a public nuisance.’