LP Crisis: NLC To Meet On Julius Abure’s Fate Today

Advertisement

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and some stakeholders will meet to decide on the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party and the return of Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman.

Naija News gathered that invitations had been sent out to all relevant stakeholders and members of the NLC Political Commission to attend the meeting, which will be held in Abuja.

A source told The Punch that a caretaker committee is being proposed by the unionists to take over the control of the opposition party, among other things that will be decided at the meeting.

The source said, “Invitations have been sent out to all relevant stakeholders and members of the NLC Political Commission. The meeting will take place tomorrow (Monday) in Abuja.

“That meeting may seal the fate of Abure as arrangements have been concluded to set up a caretaker committee to take over the leadership of the party.”

The development comes in the wake of a failed attempt by the party’s Board of Trustees to wrest power from Abure and take over LP leadership.

Some party members have insisted that Abure’s tenure as LP chairman was over, but a recent national convention of the party held in Anambra returned Abure re-elected.

Many party members and the NLC have rejected Abure’s re-election, and the labour union maintains that Abure must go.