Fresh Crisis Looms In Labour Party As North’s Caucus Demands Chairmanship Slot

The Northern Caucus of the Labour Party (LP) is requesting the national chairmanship position through the Forum of Northern LP Chairmen and Secretaries.

Naija News reports that the embattled National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, is from Edo State in the Southsouth region.

However, in a statement issued during a press briefing in Bauchi State on Friday, the forum convener, Hussaini Saraki, stressed the need to unite the party without factions.

Nevertheless, the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, mentioned that the party has progressed beyond the contention for the national chairman role.

“We have moved past this, please. The national convention is behind us.

“Even Saraki’s people are now working for the unity of the party. Perhaps, he is yet to close his shop,” he said.

Naija News understands that Saraki suggested that the leadership of the party should be zoned to the North for inclusivity and fairness.

Abure was reelected as the LP’s national chairman on March 27 during the party’s controversial national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) deemed the convention and its outcome as unlawful.

In response, the umbrella labour union established a transition committee to assume control of the party’s operations across the country until a comprehensive national convention could be organized.

Addressing reporters, Saraki said: “Northern Nigeria is united for one Labour Party and we are not interested in any faction — whether Apapa faction or Abure faction. They are no longer in existence.

“What we have is a united Labour Party. In fact, we, the northerners, will not take anybody to be given the position of the chairman of the party if not somebody from the North.

“We want the party leadership to be zoned to the North so that at least there is that inclusivity.

“The presidential candidate of the party is coming from the South; let the chairman of the party come from the North.”