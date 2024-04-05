LP’s National Chairman, Abure, Brother Leaves Hospital After Fire Incident

Advertisement

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has been discharged from the private hospital he was rushed to for urgent treatment following a fire incident that razed his residence in Abuja on Wednesday.

Naija News reported that Abure’s residence in Abuja was gutted by fire on Wednesday, with the party leadership claiming that it was an assassination attempt.

According to the party’s spokesman, Obiora Ifoh, the mysterious fire started a few minutes after 1 am while Abure and his family were asleep.

The statement reads: “The entire family was trapped as the inferno had reached the staircase, making it impossible for Abure and family to escape.

“However, it took divine intervention for the national chairman and his family to escape after neighbours and security men gallantly pulled down one of the windows upstairs, making way for the family to escape.

“Men of the Fire Service arrived shortly after Abure and his family were evacuated.

“Abure and his family were rushed to a private hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. Their condition is, however, stable.”

Speaking to The PUNCH on Friday, the National Youth Leader of the party, Kennedy Ahanotu, disclosed that Abure and his brother had been discharged.

He said: “Yes, the national chairman has been discharged and asked to come back tomorrow for further check-up. He is hale and hearty and looked far better than when he was rushed to the hospital yesterday.”

Members of the National Working Committee of LP who spoke to the platform agreed that though his orderlies have done the needful, Abure may have to report the incident himself to the police once he is discharged.