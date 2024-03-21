Lafarge Speaks On Crashing Current Price Of Cement To Former Rate

Officials of Lafarge Holcim Africa have expressed doubt about the price of cement reverting to its former rate.

Naija News recalls that in Febuary, President Bola Tinubu gave a directive to cement manufacturers in the country to cut down the price of a bag of cement from N15,000 to N7000, which has failed.

However, during a media interaction in Calabar on Wednesday, the Head of Corporate Communications, Lafarge Africa, Ginika Frank-Durugbor, said the high foreign exchange rate in recent times has contributed to the high cost of cement.

Frank-Durugbor could not confirm if the company would be able to revert the price of a bag of cement to the former rate as directed by President Tinubu, given the hyperinflation in the country.

She said, “The high costs of the ancillary inputs into the production of cement as seriously impacted by the high cost of foreign exchange are what has affected the price of cement. Our products will go to customers at the right price.”

Frank-Durugbor added that the local sourcing of quarry in Akamkpa and Akpabuyo LGA of the state and local production of contents, including cement bags, have helped to sell at ‘affordable price’.

Also speaking, another official of the firm, Tina Shobola, countered claims that a hike in the price of cement might lead to building collapse as the block industry might decide to cut corners.

She added that the company now provides free technical assistance to its customers who are into construction to ensure durable and quality projects.