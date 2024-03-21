ECOWAS Reacts To Killing Of 16 Nigerian Soldiers In Delta State

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it received the news of the killing of 16 Nigerian military men in Delta State with shock and a heavy heart.

The Commission also described the killing as a cowardly act.

The position of ECOWAS on the death of the Nigerian military men who lost their lives during an ambush attack by youths on March 14, in Okuoma community, Delta state, was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, 20th March.

The statement said ECOWAS condemns the act in its strongest terms and called on the government to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

It also urged the warring communities to embrace peace.

“The Commission strongly condemns this cowardly act. It expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers as well as to the Armed Forces, the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” ECOWAS said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The Commission prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the gallant soldiers and wishes the injured quick recovery.

“The Commission calls on the authorities to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of the soldiers and apprehend the perpetrators with the view to bringing them to justice,” the statement read.