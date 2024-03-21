Economic Hardship: ‘Posterity Will Be Kind To Tinubu’ – Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has commended President Bola Tinubu for playing an important role in guiding the country towards economic prosperity and stability.

Naija News reports that Shettima, in a post via the X handle of the Presidency on Thursday, stated that posterity will remember President Tinubu for being a decisive leader.

According to Shettima, Tinubu does not subscribe to the idea of apportioning blame for the country’s current economic situation.

He added that the President means well for the nation, and Nigerians must support his administration to salvage the current economic hardship.

He said: “We have crossed the Rubicon, and the nation is on the path to sustained growth. Some nations have gone through worse cases in the annals of their history than us.

“The President means well for the nation. He has a good heart for the nation and we have the moral imperative to support him in whatever way we can to salvage the ship of the state.

“The President doesn’t subscribe to the idea of apportioning of blame, the buck stops on his desk and he has not shied away from taking those decisive actions.

“Be rest assured that in the fullness of time, posterity will be very kind to him.”