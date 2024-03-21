Concern As Air Peace, Dana Air, Others Announce New Ticket Prices

The number of passengers arriving at and leaving airport terminals across the country has sharply declined due to the ongoing increase in airfares to local destinations.

It was observed that the three busiest terminals in Nigeria, the local airport terminal in Abuja, the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in Lagos, and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (MMA2), did not process many passengers for travel.

These airports are typically only crowded with incoming travellers as most airport employees complained that low traffic was a result of increased airfares.

According to BusinessDay, aircraft fuel currently accounts for roughly 45% of operating costs, followed by labour (17%), aircraft rent and ownership (8.5%), non-aircraft rents and ownership (7%), professional services (4.5%), landing fees (2%), food and beverage (1.5%), maintenance materials (13%), and transport-related (1.5%).

It was also revealed that airlines run a B737 aircraft for more than four times that amount due to the current exchange rate and rise in aviation fuel prices, which are now almost N1,300 per litre.

In addition, as the value of the naira rises relative to the dollar, airlines must raise ticket prices.

Ticket Prices By Major Airlines

According to the newspaper, a one-way economy class ticket from Lagos to Abuja, which cost N55,000 a few months ago, is now available on Air Peace for between N100,000 and N150,000, or N90,000 to N160,000 on United Nigerian Airlines.

While it ranges from N70,000 to N130,000 on Dana Air and N170,000 to N200,000 on Ibom Air.

Similarly, a one-way economy class ticket from Lagos to Port Harcourt used to cost roughly N55,000, but now it costs between N105,000 and N160,000 on Air Peace and N85,000 and N100,000 on United Nigeria Airlines.

It also ranges from N65,000 and N125,000 on Dana Air, N96,000 and N130,000 on Ibom Air, and N86,000 and N170,000 on Arik Air.

Stakeholders React

Speaking with the news platform, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of United Nigeria Airlines, Osita Okonkwo, said: “Currently, aviation fuel has increased to N1,300 per litre or even more. Forex is over N1,000 for one dollar. So, if we are leasing aircraft, how do we pay for the aircraft, having paid for spare parts? The minimum cost of airfare should be $100.

“So, I don’t even see how you can fly for less than N150,000, and you will make a profit. Anybody telling you he is making it is not telling you the truth. Once the cash runs out, you will see operators parking their aircraft as some have done already.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Geena Travels And Tours Ltd, Ndukwe Ginika Ogechi, said passenger turnout at local destinations has been scant lately due to the cost of tickets.