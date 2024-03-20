Suspected Ritualists Attack Young Boy In Bauchi

A suspected gang of ritualists reportedly gouged the eyes of a young boy in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Naija News reports that a media aide to the Adamawa State Governor, Emmanuel Phillip Tumba, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

He said the victim was tending animals in the bush when the unknown assailants ambushed him and forcefully plucked out his eyes.

Tumba said the boy has been admitted to a specialist hospital in Gombe State, and the suspects have been captured and are currently in the custody of law enforcement.

He called on relevant authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to justice swiftly.

He wrote, “A distressing incident occurred in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State, where a young boy who was tending to his flock was viciously attacked by a gang of ritualists. They brutally gouged out his eyes and abandoned him in the wilderness.

“The perpetrators of this heinous act have been captured and are currently in the custody of law enforcement. It is imperative that these malevolent individuals face the harshest consequences of the legal system without any leniency.

“The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers that exist in the world we live in. The sheer brutality of the attack on the innocent young boy, who was only tending to his flock, is a stark depiction of the darkness that lurks within our society.

“The fact that there are individuals out there who are willing to harm and mutilate others for their own sick rituals is a chilling realization. It is a stark reminder that there are those who are capable of unspeakable acts of violence and cruelty, existing in a world that we often like to believe is safe and just.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice swiftly and face the full consequences of their actions. It is imperative that the law punish them severely, sending a clear message that such acts of violence and evil will not be tolerated.

“As we grapple with the chilling reality of the strange and dark world we live in, it is crucial that we remain vigilant and work towards creating a safer and more just society for all.

“Let us stand united against such acts of violence and cruelty, and strive towards a world where such horrors are nothing but a distant memory.”