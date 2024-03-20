Police Rescue Chinese National Kidnapped In Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the successful rescue of PengChao Zhang, a Chinese national, recently abducted by six armed men.

According to the force command, PengChao, also known as Williams Kaka, was rescued in the early hours of Tuesday, March 19.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday morning in Ilorin, the state capital, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, noted that the Chinese citizen was abducted earlier in Eiyenkorin, Ilorin, on March 10, 2024, at Cherish Guest House, causing distress and fear in the community.

The police mouthpiece explained that through meticulous and well-coordinated efforts, the command’s tactical teams and vigilantes conducted a thorough search and investigation, resulting in the successful rescue of the victim on the morning of 19th March 2024.

“The command is pleased to confirm that the victim has since been reunited with his family unharmed. This achievement underscores the unwavering commitment of the Kwara state police command to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors within the state,” the statement asserted.

It added that the command, under the undaunted and excellent leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, remains steadfast in pursuing justice and holding those responsible for such criminal acts accountable.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly,” Daily Post quoted the statement adding.