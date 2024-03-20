It’s Only In Madonna University That Girls Enter As Virgins And Graduate As Virgins – Founder

Founder of Madonna University, Nigeria, Rev Fr Emmanual Edeh, has boasted about the chastity of ladies who gain admission into the institution.

Naija News reports that in a video shared by Channels Television on Wednesday, Ede said Madonna is the only University where ladies who gain admission into the University as virgins also graduate as virgins and no other institution in the world can maintain it.

Speaking on the high moral standard inculcated in the students, Edeh said many people abroad looking for virgins to marry come to Madonna University.

He said, “It is only in this University that is clearly maintained that girls who have entered the University as virgins graduate as virgins. You can enter our University as virgins and graduate as virgins.

“Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, Germany, when you meet them, they will say Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And they don’t tend to get that until they come to Madonna Univeristy.”

Speaking on the high degree of morals and discipline in which the school operates, Edeh also said students who do not meet the 85 percent attendance requirement are not allowed to sit for examinations, and lecturers who fail to meet 100 percent attendance are sanctioned.

According to the Catholic cleric, all students of the institution are not allowed to live off-campus for effective monitoring and guidance, stressing that the school does not discriminate in its admission procedures.

He added that cultism, molestation, examination malpractice and all other social vices cannot be found in the school.