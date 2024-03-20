International Friendlies: Ndidi, Ihenacho, Others Join Super Eagles Stars In Morocco Ahead Ghana, Mali Clash

The Nigerian Super Eagles are now at full strength in their training camp in Morocco, in preparation for their upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali.

Naija News reports that on Wednesday, six players, including notable names such as Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Chidozie Awaziem, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, joined the camp.

With these arrivals, interim head coach Finidi George now has the complete roster of 22 players invited for the international break, allowing for a full squad in training sessions ahead of the crucial friendly encounters.

The newly arrived players will be integrated into the team during Wednesday evening’s training session.

Full List Of Super Eagles Stars In Camp

Stanley Nwabali, Ojo Olorunleke, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Tanino, Alhassan Yusuf, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele -Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Sadiq Umar, Nathan Tella, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem.

Meanwhile, Elijah Adebayo, who currently plays for Premier League club, Luton Town, has stressed that he would love to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Elijah Adebayo was born in England to Nigerian parents, which means that he is eligible to play for either country.

However, the 26-year-old striker currently stands no chance of being invited to the Three Lions of England squad anytime soon.

Note that though Elijah Adebayo has played his entire football career in England, he has never been deemed worthy enough to be invited to any of the country’s age-grade teams.

Hence, his biggest chance of playing international football is if the handlers of the Super Eagles deem the striker good enough to wear the green and white jersey.

Elijah Adebayo has always tried to associate himself with Nigeria. Last summer, he carried the Nigerian flag to celebrate Luton Town’s promotion to the Premier League.

In a video shared on X recently, Adebayo, who is currently battling with a hamstring injury and could miss the rest of the 2023-2024 season, was heard telling the world how he would love to play for the Super Eagles.