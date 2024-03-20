Delta Killings: Three Suspects Arrested, Moved To Army HQ In Asaba

Authorities have apprehended at least three individuals linked to the recent deadly attack on members of the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Otuama, Delta State, where 16 officers and men lost their lives.

According to Vanguard, the arrests were made in Port Harcourt and the suspects are now detained at the Army headquarters in Asaba, Delta State.

The incident, which has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for justice, prompted a strong response from Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate.

In a firm statement, he assured that those responsible for the heinous act against the military personnel would face the full force of the law.

In parallel, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, engaged in discussions with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock, Abuja.

Oborevwori assured the President that the state is actively managing the tensions following the attack and is committed to preventing any further incidents.

Amidst these developments, the House of Representatives called on the Armed Forces of Nigeria to launch a comprehensive investigation to unravel the sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.

Recall that 16 Nigerian Army officers and soldiers were killed in the Okuama community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State last week while on a peace mission at Okuoma community in Delta state.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in a statement on Monday, said the slain army personnel included the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion.