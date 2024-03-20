17-Year-Old Girl Stabs Foster Mother To Death In Ondo

A 17-year-old girl, simply identified as Wumi, has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her foster mother, Funmilayo Adelayi, to death.

Naija News learnt that the incident reportedly happened last Wednesday at the Oda, Akure residence of the deceased.

It was gathered that the decomposing body of the deceased, who was said to be working at the Ondo State Ministry of Finance, was found at her residence last Sunday, three days after she was killed.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the deceased’s family claimed the suspect had a mental illness.

However, the command has not received the medical report to affirm the claim.

She said, “The suspect is in our custody, and we have started an investigation into the matter, but the family told us that the suspect had a mental health issue.

“So, we are waiting for the medical report to ascertain that. The deceased is a foster mother of the suspect, she had been taking care of her since her childhood.”

A neighbour of the deceased, who spoke to PUNCH on condition of anonymity, said she was stabbed in her belly area, and the doors were shut against her to prevent her from getting any help.

He said, “There was blood everywhere from her bedroom to the living room as she struggled to get out and find help, but because the doors were shut against her, she could not make it.

“The knife her attacker used to kill her was found beside her. This is really very sad.”