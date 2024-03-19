“We Have Never Doubted Your Partiality, But The Supreme Court Did” – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Tells Justice Nyako

A lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor, who represents the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says he has never doubted the partiality of Justice Binta Nyako in the suit regarding his client.

Ejimakor, however, said the Supreme Court thinks otherwise.

He made the submission on Tuesday while speaking at the Federal High Court in Abuja in the case involving the embattled IPOB leader, who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

The lawyer said he and his team members didn’t want to muddy the waters, so they didn’t mention the Supreme Court’s position on revoking Kanu’s bail.

“We have never doubted your partiality, but the Supreme Court did…. We don’t want to rub it on your face, we wanted the court to apply its fresh discretion, & that’s why we did not bring up the Apex Court’s position on the revoking of his bail,” Ejimakor said to Justice Nyako.

Meanwhile, as earlier reported by Naija News, the IPOB leader, has again been denied bail.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja denied bail to Kanu during the resumed hearing on Tuesday.

The court, however, ordered an accelerated hearing of the case involving the embattled IPOB leader, who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.