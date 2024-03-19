Six Former US Police Officers Await Sentence For Torturing Two Black Men

Six former police officers in Mississippi are set to be sentenced for torturing two black men in their own home.

The incident, which took place in 2023 without a warrant, involved the men being beaten, shocked with stun guns, and sexually assaulted.

One of the victims was also shot in the mouth in a horrifying act of violence.

According to BBC, the group of officers, who referred to themselves as the “Goon Squad,” admitted guilt to federal civil rights offences in August and are now facing the consequences of their actions.

The sentencing, which begins this week with Hunter Elward and is followed by Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jerffrey Middleton, Daniel Opydke, and Joshua Hartfield, could see each officer receive decades of imprisonment.

The charges against them include conspiracy against rights, obstruction of justice, deprivation of rights under colour of law, discharge of a firearm under a crime of violence, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

This episode unfolded when the officers, all of whom are white, responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Rankin County town of Braxton.

Entering the home of Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker without a warrant, they handcuffed the men and subjected them to hours of assault, including beatings, electric shocks, and racial slurs.

In a particularly gruesome act, one deputy officer shot Mr. Jenkins in the mouth during a failed mock execution, severely injuring him.

On the eve of the sentencing, both victims, Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Parker, expressed their desire for the former officers to receive the “stiffest of sentences.”