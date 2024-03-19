Police Present N1.6 Billion To Families Of Deceased Officers

The Nigeria Police Force has released financial support to no fewer than seven hundred and twenty-seven (727) families of deceased personnel.

Naija News reports that the sum of N1.6 billion was presented to the bereaved families by the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

This financial support represents the insurance claim for the deceased officers for the years 2018/2019, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 as part of the Nigeria Police Force’s Group Life Assurance Policy.

Egbetokun articulated that this act of generosity is a token of appreciation from the Nigeria Police to honour the fallen heroes. He mentioned that this disbursement marks the fifth occasion since assuming office in 2023.

Egbetokun emphasized that this action underscores the steadfast commitment of the current police leadership to the well-being of police personnel and their families, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

He reassured those currently serving that both the nation and the force will continue to support them without fail.

“Today, we are poised to distribute cheques across five distinct categories, reflecting our diverse commitment to the beneficiaries.

“The first category comprises cheques amounting to N55.8 million for 311 beneficiaries, representing the remaining 5% balance of the Group Life Assurance Policy payments, Batches 9 and 10, for the 2021/2022 insurance year.

“The second category includes cheques totalling N761.5 million for 178 beneficiaries, representing 90% of the Group Life Assurance policy payments, Batches 15 and 17 for the 2021/2022 insurance year,” he said.

The police boss added that the third category was a cheque of N567.5 million covering 78 beneficiaries as 100% Group Life Assurance policy payment for Batch 9 of the 2022/2023 insurance year.

The police Inspector General stated that the fourth group consisted of cheques amounting to N96.9 million, which were distributed among 86 beneficiaries. This payment represented 32 per cent of the total Group Life Assurance policy payment for Batch 5 during the insurance year of 2018/2019.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the last category comprised a single cheque worth N113.2 million. This payment covered the full amount owed to 149 beneficiaries, encompassing batches 6 and 7 for the policy year of 2022/2023.