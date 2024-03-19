Man Jailed For Life For Defiling Neighbor’s 11 Year Old Daughter In Toilet

The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has jailed one Rasheed Wasiu for life for having sexual intercourse with his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.

In his ruling, the judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, declared that Wasiu had defiled the survivor in a monstrous way.

Naija News reports that the judge held that the convict lied in his evidence, stating that defilement is a serious offence punishable by a mandatory life term in jail.

Justice Oshodi ordered that the name of the prisoner be added to the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register.

The Judge said, “The evidence shows that you had sexual intercourse with an eleven-year-old girl, and even at sentencing, you showed no remorse.

“She was your neighbour’s daughter and she was to your knowledge, a child but you grabbed her in the toilet, pushed her to the wall and had sexual intercourse with her in a beastly manner.

“This is unacceptable and you must be ashamed and punished according to the mandatory sentence.

“Therefore, the sentence I pass upon you is one of life imprisonment.”

Justice Oshodi further said there was consistent evidence that the survivor, Prosecution Witness Three (PW3), was 11 years old as of March 2018, when the events that led to this prosecution occurred.

He ruled that as of March 2018, the prosecution has proven that the survivor was underage.