Hardship: ‘You Decided Your Fate’ – PDP Chieftain Tells Nigerians

A leading figure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Stanley Ekezie, has blamed the electorate’s decisions in the last general election squarely for Nigeria’s ongoing economic hardship.

Naija News reports that Ekezie made this comment during an interview in Owerri, Imo State’s capital on Monday.

The PDP chieftain’s comments come as Nigeria grapples with significant economic challenges that affect citizens across all socio-economic strata.

“Blame Nigeria’s electorate for the current economic crisis. Nigerians prefer to take peanuts in lieu of good governance,” Ekezie stated, highlighting a culture of vote-buying that plagued the last electoral cycle.

According to him, this practice saw voters willingly exchange their votes for immediate monetary rewards, paving the way for unqualified individuals to assume positions of power.

Ekezie argues that this phenomenon not only undermines the democratic process but also sets the stage for governance that lacks accountability and foresight, directly impacting the nation’s economic stability.

The consequence, he notes, is the widespread economic hardship currently experienced across Nigeria, a direct fallout from the electorate’s decisions.

The former aspirant for Okigwe North Federal Constituency further lamented the cyclical nature of this issue, warning that without a significant shift in the electorate’s approach to elections, the economic situation is unlikely to improve.

He warned that“The situation will persist so long as the wrong people continue to occupy the seat of power.”