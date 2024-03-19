Economic Hardship: Peter Obi Speaks On Visit To Nasarawa

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said his visit to Nasarawa State was a genuine expression of his deep respect and unwavering solidarity with the people.

Obi said the primary purpose of his visit to the Northern state was to really learn about the experiences of the people, particularly during this special time of Ramadan.

The former Governor of Anambra State added that the visit was to provide support to those facing hardships during these challenging times.

In a series of posts via his official X handle on Tuesday, the LP flagbearer asserted that the visit was more than a mere formality.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I was opportuned to perform a sacred duty in line with the Ramadan season. I had the honour of travelling to Lafia in Nasarawa state, where I had the privilege of meeting with the Emir of Lafia, Honorable Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad JSC Rtd, a very revered, leader and also extended my courtesy to Governor Abdullahi Sule.

“This visit was more than a mere formality, it was a genuine expression of my deep respect and unwavering solidarity with the community.

“The primary purpose of my visit was twofold: to immerse myself in learning about the experiences of our people, particularly during this special time of Ramadan, and to provide support to those facing hardships during these challenging times.

“As part of my nationwide initiative to assist those in need, my visit to Lafia allowed me to offer aid to approximately 100 individuals and address a critical societal need by installing a borehole.”