Tyronne Ebuehi Won’t Be Available For Nigeria Against Ghana

Italian Serie A club, Empoli have confirmed that Nigerian right-back, Tyronne Ebuehi, has sustained an injury that might sideline him for weeks.

This means that Tyronne Ebuehi will not be available for the Super Eagles of Nigeria-friendly games against Ghana and Mali later this month.

Note that Nigeria will face Ghana on May 22 and then face Mali four days later. The two international friendly games will take place at the Grande de Marrakech in Morocco.

Tyronne Ebuehi was invited to the games despite not being part of the Super Eagles 2023 AFCON squad that finished second in Ivory Coast.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old right-back, he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during Empoli’s 1-0 defeat to Bologna last Friday, March 15.

He got into the game in the 66th minute but still ended the game with an injury that will force him to stay out of football for weeks.

A statement from Empoli’s website reads: “Empoli Football Club announces that the instrumental tests to which the player Tyronne Ebuehi, who came off during Friday’s match against Bologna, underwent, highlighted the partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee.

“The footballer, after having undergone an initial specialist evaluation to establish the recovery path, began the appropriate treatments with the Azzurri healthcare staff.”

So far this season, Tyronne Ebuehi has made 16 appearances in all competitions, 15 in the league, and has provided 1 assist. He has played 11 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria since he made his international debut on November 14, 2017.