There Is Imminent Catastrophe – APC Diaspora Calls For Tinubu’s Intervention In UK Chapter Crisis

The Committee of Diaspora Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, (CDC-APC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the brewing crisis over the conduct of election into the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the group.

The group stated that the speedy intervention of the president is needed to stop the unintended and unfavorable outcomes for the diaspora chapter and the party.

Naija News understands that there was alleged compromise in the conduct of elections into the UK Diaspora Chapter.

Speaking via a statement on Monday, the group’s chairman, Adesegun Labinjo and secretary, Bola Babarinde lamented that the botched election might lead to an imminent catastrophe.

“With the imminent catastrophe, the lasting solutions which we all yearn for may elude the chapter and other chapters in Diaspora,” it said.

The statement further said that the frosty relationship between CDC-APC and APC headquarters should stop, adding that the diaspora chapters were not in competition with the leadership of the party.

The group said, “We want to support and complement the party, and to leverage on the strength and spread of our supporters abroad, which is to be marshalled for the benefit of our party and country back at home.

“The current divide and rule being championed and deployed by our party Secretariat should be checked by our able and diligent party Chairman.

“Some elements that are power drunk and arrogant do not care about the well-being of our party, but only concern about their own ego and using their offices to cause rancour amongst the Diaspora Chapters and between the chapters and the secretariat.”