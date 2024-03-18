Terrorists Abduct 87 Persons In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Eighty-seven people have been kidnapped by terrorists in a fresh attack on the Kajuru-Station community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the attack, which happened on Sunday night, came barely two days after 15 women and a man were abducted in the Dogon-Noma community of the same local government.

Confirming the incident on Monday in Kaduna, a member of the Kajuru-Station Youths, Harisu Dari, said the terrorists also broke into some shops and stole food items and other valuables.

In a chat with Punch, Dari said they invaded the village around 10 pm, adding that no contact has been established yet with the 87 locals abducted on Sunday night.

He said, “As of the time I visited the community this morning, security operatives had not been drafted to help restore the villagers’ confidence.

“The villagers are traumatic with the sad development. The government needs to re-strategise in tackling these terrorists,” he said.

It is understood that the terrorists had in two weeks kidnapped over 172 villagers in Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.