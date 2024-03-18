Rabiu Kwankwaso Visits Abdul Ningi (Photos)

A former Governor of Kano State and chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Monday, paid a solidarity visit to Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, was recently suspended over his claims of an N3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 budget.

Below are pictures from the visit.

What I Told Ningi When He Brought The Budget Padding Issue To Me – Ndume

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has disclosed that he warned his colleague, Abdul Ningi on the allegation that the 2024 budget was padded by over N3 trillion.

Ndume said he told Ningi to seek a consultant to analyse the budget.

However, he stated that Ningi refused to listen to him.

Recall that, Ningi who represents Bauchi Central at the Senate, was on Tuesday suspended for three months over claims of budget padding.

Reacting to the development during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Ndume insisted that the suspended Bauchi senator was wrong with his claim.

Ndume said Ningi was trying to make 2024 project an ethnic and political issue, which according to him is wrong.

The Senate Chief Whip said that when Ningi first presented the case to him, he told him to provide evidence which he could not.

He insisted that as a senior member of the Senate, he can attest to the fact that the North was not shortchanged by the South in the budget as claimed by Ningi.