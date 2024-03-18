Popular Ekiti Politician Dumps ADP For APC

A former Governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ekiti State, Kemi Elebute-Halle, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Elebute-Halle was the Director-General of the ADP 2023 Presidential Campaign and the party’s National Deputy Chairman (South).

She was received by the Leader of the APC in Ward 10 Ikole-Ekiti, Aare Afolabi Ogunlaye, alongside the party’s ward chairman, Ogunsunmosule Tunbosun.

Speaking at the event, Kemi Elebute-Halle said she joined the APC because of the giant strides of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the state and President Bola Tinubu at the federal level.

While welcoming Elebute-Halle to the ruling APC, Aare Ogunlaye said she is a proven material that will be an advantage to the party and Ekiti State.

He said, “Elebute-Halle is a value. She is just like salt, if you go to the market to buy salt you don’t taste it because the taste is already proven.

“So, she is already a proven material; even when she was not the winner of that election, she continued to touch the lives of the people. If such a fellow comes to a winning party, it is going to be a lot of advantages to that party.”