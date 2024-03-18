Okada Riders Take To Delta Streets In Protest Over Task Force’s Killing Of Colleagues

Angry motorcycle riders have staged blockades on key roads and markets in Asaba and Okayama, located in the Oshimili South and Oshimili North Local Government Areas of Delta State, expressing their outrage over the death of fellow riders.

The protesters vented their frustration by taking to the streets early Monday morning, destroying properties.

The protesters also attacked businesses around the popular Midwifery Market in Okpanam and the Delta State Post Primary Education Board along Sunnis Road, Asaba.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe disclosed that two motorcycle riders passed away on Sunday as a result of an enforcement action carried out by the State Task Force.

The police spokesperson added that law enforcement authorities have dispatched officers to the scene of the protest.

Edafe wrote in a post on his X handle, “There was a violent protest this morning by Okada riders who had an issue last night with the state task force that led to the death of two persons.

“They mobilised in the their numbers this morning, destroying properties and beating people, hence our men were deployed to control the situation before it turns to something else.”