Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 18th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 18th March 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu and the Senate, on Sunday, ordered the military to apprehend the killers of 16 Nigerian Army personnel who were on a peace mission to the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard: There are indications that the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is now spending N17.72 billion daily to fund subsidy on petrol. Though still shrouded in secrecy, the funding strategy, Vanguard learnt, is consummated by way of crude sales and direct cost recovery by NNPC.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday expressed deep displeasure over the killing of army officers and soldiers on a peace mission in a Delta State community, describing it as a direct affront to the nation. Outrage greeted the dastardly act yesterday from Nigerians, who viewed the situation as unbecoming.

Daily Trust: President Bola Tinubu has vowed that the killers of 16 military personnel in Okuoma Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, will not go unpunished. In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, Tinubu who described the killing as “unprovoked” expressed “profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers.”

