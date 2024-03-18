Another Benue PDP Chieftain Joins National Chairman Race, To Consult Ortom, Mark, Suswam, Others

Terhile Conrad Utaan has declared his interest to contest for the position of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Utaan had orchestrated the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chair after he sued him at a Makurdi High Court and got an interim injunction that restrained Ayu from parading himself as the PDP National Chairman after his Igyorov Ward Exco suspended him.

The suit eventually led to the suspension and removal of Ayu from office.

In a statement to journalists on Sunday, Utaan said he will be addressing a world press conference to formally announce his bid for National Chairman on Thursday, March 21, at the Benue State secretariat of the party after a meeting with the State Working Committee of the PDP.

He said: “Within the week, my media team will release an itinerary of my engagements for the weeks ahead, where I intend to consult the leaders of the party within the state before I embark on my national tour.

“It is my hope that in the next few days, during my engagements, I will be seeking the support of blessings of the following leaders of the party in the state: His Excellency, Chief Samuel Ortom, Distinguished Senator David Mark, Distinguished Senator Abba Moro, Distinguished Senator Gabriel Suswam, Titus Uba, Sir John Ngbede, and a host of others.

“The time to rebuild and regrow the PDP is now, and it is my desire to provide that leadership.

“I am qualified, I am competent, I am capable to provide the energy required to pull our great party out of the shadows of 2023.”

Naija News reports that former governor and Senator Gabriel Torwua Suswam have also indicated an interest in replacing Dr. Ayu as PDP National Chairman.