Suswam Declares Ambition To Replace Ayu As PDP National Chairman

A former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has declared his ambition to run for the national chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Benue North East Senator made this known to the Benue chapter of the PDP, State Working Committee ( SWC) and PDP Caucus of the Benue North East Senatorial Zone at separate meetings on Friday in Makurdi and Katsina Ala Local towns, respectively.

Suswam represented Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2007 before he served as Governor of the North Central state from 2007 to 2015.

The former governor lost his bid to the Senate in 2015 but was elected to the Red Chamber in 2019. He, however, lost his reelection bid in 2023.

Speaking at both meetings, Suswam said following the PDP tradition, he is the right person to replace the former PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Suswam solicited the support of PDP members from Benue North East Senatorial zone and the SWC of the PDP in Benue state.

He said the blessing of Benue leaders of the party, including former Governor Samuel Ortom, Senator David Mark, Senator Abba Moro and the SWC was crucial for his ambition.

The National Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the party, Chief Mrs Margaret Icheen; Governorship candidate of PDP in 2023, Hon. Titus Uba; the zonal party chairman of the party, Hon. Azua Ashongu; North Central secretary of PDP, Hon. Maurice Tsav and the member of the Benue Assembly representing Logo constituency, Hon. Samuel Shimapever Jiji, passed a vote of confidence on Suswam.

Also, Hon. Terhemen Ndiirsaa; Hon. Mrs. Mwuese Ubebe; Elder Wuayolna, Bemgba Chia, Hon. Paul Ubwa, Hon. Alfred Iorpav and Hon. Bob Tyough among many others who spoke for the Exco, Elder, youths, women and Caucus of the party for the zone, all supported Suswam’s ambition.