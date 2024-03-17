Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 17th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 17th March 2024.

The PUNCH: Many residents of the Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, on Friday, fled the communities as soldiers took over the area and reportedly set some houses ablaze in reaction to the killing of 16 soldiers, including senior officers

Vanguard: 21 years after senators and members of the House of Representatives forced the Executive to insert Special Intervention Projects (SIP), known as constituency projects, into the budget, it has been one problem after the other every year.

The Nation: Okuoma, an Ijaw community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, has turned into a ghost town in the aftermath of the killing of 22 soldiers dispatched to the area on a peace mission. Residents, especially young men, are understood to have fled for fear of reprisal over the killing of the soldiers, five of whom were officers: a lieutenant-colonel who was the commanding officer, two majors and one captain.

Daily Trust: Nigerians are lamenting the consequences of epileptic power supply that has characterized the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) in recent times. Nigeria’s electricity generation, which was around 4,000 Megawatt (MW) in the past 10 years, has further plunged to 3,500 MW lately.

