Gov Oborevwori Reacts To Killing Of 14 Soldiers In Delta Community

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reacted to the recent gruesome killing of military personnel in Okuama, a community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reported earlier that fourteen lifeless bodies of soldiers killed in Okuama were recovered in the early hours of Saturday by the Joint Task Force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

Some of the recovered corpses were said to have been beheaded, while the stomachs and hearts of others were ripped off.

Reacting in a press release issued by his chief press secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Ovorevwori expressed strong disapproval towards the senseless murder of officers and soldiers from the 63 Brigade

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the military and the bereaved families of the fallen officers and soldiers. The governor emphasized that such violence goes against the values of the people of Delta State.

He said: “The government of Delta State is gravely disturbed by the violence and unprovoked killing of the officers and soldiers, which he described as alien to the culture of Deltans.

“This incident is despicable and not in sync with the culture and tradition of Deltans. It runs contrary to the values and path of peace that the State Government is promoting as I have always emphasized in our MORE agenda to enhance peace and security.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Delta State, I wish to condole, in particular, the families of the killed gallant officers and soldiers, the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general, over this sad occurrence.

“The State Government shall take all measures necessary to fish out all those behind this dastardly act and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Delta State is governed within the tenets of the rule of law and human decency. Acts such as this incident cannot and will not be tolerated.

“Meanwhile, all citizens and residents of the state are enjoined to remain law- abiding and the State Government shall continue to take all measures to protect lives and property in Delta State.”