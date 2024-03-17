Delta Assembly Passes Disability Protection Bill

The disability protection bill, 2024, has been passed by the Delta State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the bill was passed after it scaled the third reading during the recent plenary session, which was chaired by the Speaker of the House, Emomotimi Guwor.

The bill was sponsored by Marylyn Okowa-Daramola, who represents Ika North East.

The motion was put forward by the House majority leader, Emeka Nwaobi.

Prior to its passage, the bill underwent thorough scrutiny by the committee of the whole, which was chaired by the speaker and Bridget Anyafulu, the chairperson of the house committee on housing, women’s affairs, girl-child entrepreneurship, and humanitarian support services.

The speaker expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts of the house in advancing this important legislation.

“This bill is indeed a great achievement for this honourable house as it provides a great respite for those living with disabilities,” the speaker said.

“Therefore, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the sponsor of this people-oriented bill and to every one of you for the successful passage of the all-important bill.”

Okowa-Daramola said the proposed law is an answer to the yearnings of people with special needs.

She said: “The landmark bill is a remarkable win for persons with disabilities in Delta state as its provisions will ensure improved inclusiveness, participation, protection, equity and empowerment,” she said.

“With accompanying penalties for infringements, the proposed law will also promote inclusivity and accessibility by providing persons with disability lifts, ramps and other accessibility aids to all physical structures.

“It will also ensure improved access to transportation, including exclusive parking spaces.

“In addition, the law emphasises the rights of persons living with disabilities to basic and secondary education, to live independently, access information and participate fully in political, cultural and social life,” The Cable quoted Okowa-Daramola saying.

She explained further that the bill provides for the establishment of the Commission for Persons With Disabilities, a body that will facilitate the implementation of the provisions of the proposed law.