‘Highly Insensitive’ – Peter Obi Slams Accountant-General, Finance Commissioners Over UK Workshop

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lambasted the Accountant General of the Federation and the Commissioners of Finance of the 36 states for choosing to hold a workshop in the United Kingdom.

Reports emerged that the Office of the AGF held a workshop on Public Financial Management and International Public Sector Accounting Standards in London, UK.

It was gathered that the workshop was held at Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington London, from March 4 to March 9, 2024.

However, some Nigerians and organizations have condemned the action of the AGF amidst the economic hardship in the country.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday via his X handle, Obi said the decision of the AGF and commissioners showed how insensitive the public servants were to the economic plight of the country.

Obi asked Nigerians to condemn the decision of the government officials, saying that is unacceptable and deeply troubling.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the decision fosters a culture of elitism and detachment from the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians daily.

He wrote: “Nigerians must vehemently denounce and condemn the decision of Nigeria’s Accountant-General’s Office to hold a workshop in London. This decision is not only unacceptable but also deeply troubling on multiple levels.

“Given the prevailing hardship in the country and the pitiable State of our national currency and the economy in general , any public function abroad amounts to insensitivity on the part of the government and any agency or individuals involved.

“First and foremost, it represents a blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility and prudent expenditure of public funds. At a time when Nigeria is grappling with economic challenges, including inflation, currency devaluation, and a widening budget deficit, it is utterly irresponsible to squander taxpayer money on extravagant overseas workshops.

“The resources allocated for such purposes should be directed towards addressing pressing domestic needs, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

“Furthermore, holding a workshop in London sends the wrong message to the Nigerian people and the international community. It perpetuates the perception of government officials indulging in luxury and extravagance at the expense of the common citizen.

“Moreover, there are serious questions regarding the necessity and effectiveness of conducting a workshop abroad, particularly in a city as expensive as London. Nigeria is home to numerous highly qualified professionals and experts who are more than capable of providing the required training and expertise.

“By outsourcing such activities to foreign countries the government not only undermines local expertise but also fails to leverage the wealth of knowledge and experience within its own borders.”

Speaking further, Obi said holding a workshop in London raises concerns about transparency and accountability in government procurement processes.

He, therefore, called for a full disclosure and justification for why London was chosen as the venue, and how the selection of vendors and contractors was made.

“Any hint of impropriety or favouritism in awarding contracts for such events must be thoroughly investigated and addressed.

“In the new Nigeria we seek, this type of frivolity would be unthinkable. That new nation is a land of the POssible.”