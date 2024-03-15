What Tinubu Told Obaseki, Fubara, Otti, Other Govs During Ramadan Feast

President Bola Tinubu has called on state governors to set aside political differences and collaborate with the Federal Government to build the nation.

The Nigerian leader stated this during the breaking of Ramadan fast with the governors at the State House in Abuja, on Thursday.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of transitioning from politics to governance, noting the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said: ”Since we recognize the need to build our nation together, the time for politics is over. It is now time for governance.

”We are of the same family and parents, living in the same house, but sleeping in different rooms. We must cooperate and spread love among each other.”

Highlighting the significance of the holy month of Ramadan and the Lenten season for Christians, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to use this solemn occasion for reflection, prayers, and charity towards others.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the difficulties facing the nation, noting that the challenges are beginning to respond to the solutions being implemented by his administration.

Expressing optimism about the future, Tinubu said: “I am glad that the headwinds are almost over. The tunnel is not as dark as when we started. It is going to be brighter and brighter. We must communicate with each other, stick together, and share joy.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the federal government for distributing 42,000 tons of grains.

He also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the national and sub-national governments in addressing collective challenges.

On the payment of wage award to workers, the Kwara governor promised that the states would do the right thing.

He said: “Wet season farming is almost here, and I want to implore all governors to engage in the farming business, so that we can all appreciate the challenges of ordinary farmers and ensure that we have a bumper harvest at the end of the farming season.”