Reverse Ningi’s Suspension Within Two Weeks Or Else… – Bauchi Central Constituents Tell Senate

Constituents of Bauchi Central Senatorial District have condemned the decision of the Senate to suspend their lawmaker, Senator Abdul Ningi, for three months.

The constituents, under the aegis of the Youth Coalition of Bauchi Central Senatorial District, condemned the decision at a press conference in Bauchi on Wednesday, led by its chairman, Nazeef Abdullahi Rio.

Rio said rather than suspending Senator Ningi, the Senate should investigate the irregularities he raised over the alleged padding of the 2024 budget and address them in the best interest of the country.

He warned that they would be left with no option but to take legal action to safeguard their constitutional rights if the Senate refused to rescind Ningi’s suspension within two weeks.

He said, “We demand that the Senate immediately reverse its decision to suspend our Senator. Recall him back to his seat so that he will continue representing our dear Constituency and the Country at large.

“To our total dismay, instead of the Senate commending Senator Ningi for his patriotic discovery and investigating the irregularities with a view to addressing them in the best interest of the country, it ended up unjustifiably suspending him, thereby denying his rights as Senator and a Nigerian.”

Rio argued that their Senator’s suspension was denying them their right to be represented in the Senate, describing the exercise as the highest level of injustice meted out to any Senator and any Senatorial district in the country’s history.

He added, “We are also shocked to hear some divisive and dangerous comments by some senators, especially Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Bamidele, about our dear Senator and the Northern region, which have the tendencies of causing hatred and disunity among various parts of the country.

“At this time in the history of Nigeria when unity, peace and understanding are dearly needed. We call on the two senators to withdraw these unguided and ungodly statements and apologize to Senator Ningi and all northerners.

“As people of Bauchi Central, we declare our total support and solidarity to Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi. We equally strongly commend him for standing firm to represent our views and fight for our rights and that of the entire Nigerians.

“We also demand that the Senate should fully investigate all the alleged irregularities in the 2024 budget so that nobody will take Nigerians for granted and so that the image of the Senate will not be painted black in the eyes of Nigerians.

“If the Senate fails to meet our demands within two weeks, as constituents of Bauchi Central Senatorial District, we will be left with no option than to take legal action so that our constitutional rights would be upheld.”