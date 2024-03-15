‘Late Olubadan Will Be Sorely Missed’ – Atiku Mourns

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Lekan Balogun.

Atiku, in a press statement by his media office on Friday, described the late Oba Lekan Balogun as a long-standing friend and a great patriot.

He submitted that the late monarch was a socialist as a politician, and even when he ascended the throne, Oba Lekan Balogun continued to put the interest of the people first.

“The deceased Olubadan will be sorely missed for his wisdom and strategic thinking,” Atiku said.

According to the statement, Atiku shares in the mourning of the late king and declared his solidarity with the people of Ibadan at this difficult time.

He also prays for the Ali-Iwo family of the late Olubadan to find the fortitude to bear the loss of a patriarch, and for the Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late king and accept his soul.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan on Thursday evening at the age of 82.

Oba Balogun died in the hospital a few hours after he was admitted into one of the wards for an undisclosed ailment.

Born in 1942, Oba Balogun, who was a Fourth Republic Senator, represented Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003.

He ascended the throne on March 11, 2022, after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso III. Adetunji, 93, had died on January 2, 2022, after reigning from March 4, 2016.