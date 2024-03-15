Akpabio: You Cannot Govern Your Party, But Want To Dictate To The Senate – APC Knocks PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has on Friday warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop meddling in the affairs of the National Assembly.

The party insisted that the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio has done nothing to warrant quitting his position over the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi.

Recall that the PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, pitched their tent with Ningi, while asking the Senate President to step down for an independent probe to be conducted on the alleged N3.7tn padding of the 2024 budget.

Reacting to the development via a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, APC argued that Akpabio has not done anything unusual to make him step down from his duties as senate president.

The APC claimed that it was laughable that the PDP was demanding that Akpabio surrenders himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), whilst being a corrupt party.

Morka said, “The PDP should quit being a meddlesome interloper, expend its lean energy on revamping its decrepit institution, and leave the Senate to carry on with its important role of deepening our democracy and stabilising our dear nation.

“It is rather ridiculous that the PDP that is unable to govern itself would seek to dictate to the Senate how it should conduct its proceedings and handle internal matters of discipline of its members.

“Exactly how is the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi without first referring the matter to a Senate standing committee proof of a cover up? Contrary to the PDP’s twisted argument, the Senate neither violated its standing rules and orders nor the Constitution by not referring the matter to a relevant committee.

“It is eerily comical that the PDP, a party with a sordid legacy of monumental corruption would suggest that the President of the Senate should turn himself to anti-graft agencies for investigation. The PDP should lead by example and heed its own call.”