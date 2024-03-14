Price Of Sanitary Pad In Nigeria As Girls Turn To Rags During Menstruation

The rising cost of living has now impacted the affordability of menstrual hygiene products, forcing some women to resort to unsanitary alternatives.

According to a report by Vanguard, the economic strain in the country has notably affected the price of menstruation pads, pushing many, especially young girls, to use rags during their monthly periods.

A public health worker, Patricia Nkem-Innocent, emphasized the dire consequences of this trend.

She pointed out that the financial burden posed by the inflated costs of sanitary products, driven by the country’s soaring inflation rate, has led teenagers and older women to adopt risky menstrual practices.

This shift toward using rags and other unsuitable materials poses a significant health risk, potentially leading to a surge in reproductive health issues and diseases in the future.

A survey by Naija News revealed that the price of sanitary pads in the market currently hovers around N2,500. This figure varies slightly depending on the brand and product quality.

This price point, however, remains out of reach for many, highlighting a critical issue of accessibility to basic hygiene products amid economic downturns.

It calls for a multi-faceted approach involving government, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to address the affordability and availability of sanitary products.

Potential solutions could include subsidising menstrual hygiene products, promoting safe and cost-effective reusable alternatives, and educational campaigns to destigmatize menstruation and promote healthy practices.