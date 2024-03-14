President Tinubu Swears In 17 NPC Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in seventeen Commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday at the council chamber of the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital, before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that out of the 17 commissioners, nine were re-appointed for a second term while eight were new members.

The new commissioners are Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Maguha (Delta), and Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi).

Others include Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna), Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Mary Afan(Plateau), and Ogiri Henry (Rivers).

Those returned are Isa Buratai (Borno), Tony Alyejina (Edo), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo), and Sani Sale (Taraba).

Some federal government officials present at the ceremony included Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and ministers.

Recall that Tinubu had asked the senate to screen and confirm 19 nominees as NPC commissioners, but only 17 appeared and were screened and confirmed.

NPC is the Nigeria’s principal data mining commission responsible for collecting, collating, analysing and publishing data about the Nigerian people and economy.

It also has the mandate to undertake demographic sample surveys, compile, collate and publish migration and civil registration statistics as well as monitor the country’s population policy.