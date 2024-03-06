JUST IN: Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Nominees, Raheem, Abayomi As NPC Commissioners

The Senate has officially approved the nominations of Amidu Raheem and Fasuwa Abayomi as Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Naija News reports that the lawmakers made the decision on Wednesday (today) following a review of the report presented by the Senate Committee on National Identity and Population Commission.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had formally requested the confirmation of Raheem and Abayomi in a letter that was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a session in the upper legislative chamber last month.

The President cited section 154(1) of the country’s Constitution in his request and expressed optimism that the Senate would promptly consider his proposal.

Raheem, a resident of Osun State, is an esteemed university professor who currently heads the Department of Public Administration at Fountain University in Osogbo, the state capital.

He is a former lawmaker representing Iwo Constituency 1 in the Osun House of Assembly in 1992 and was the chief whip. He had also served as the commissioner for water resources and energy under the administration of Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun.

On the other hand, Hon Fasua Abayomi Johnson, prominently known in the Ogun political circle as FAJ was a former Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Works.